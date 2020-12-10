The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK regulator: Don't take Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with anaphylaxis risk

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 03:52
The UK's medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.
"Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. A second dose should not be given to anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis following administration of the first dose of this vaccine," said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Earlier it had warned that people with a "significant allergic reaction" to those things should not take the shot, without specifying anaphylaxis.


