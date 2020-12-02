UK reports 16,170 new COVID-19 cases, 648 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 16,170 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 648 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.Tuesday's data had shown 13,430 new coronavirus infections and 603 deaths.
