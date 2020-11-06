UK reports 23,287 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

Britain reported 23,287 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 355 deaths from the virus, down on figures from the day before, government data showed.
The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive COVID-19 test in the United Kingdom now stands at 48,475 while the number of people who have tested positive is 1,146,484 according to the data.
