UK reports 24,957 new COVID cases, 413 more deaths

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 18:10
 Britain reported 24,957 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 413 deaths from the virus, both up on figures from the day before, government data showed. 


Trump says 'this election is far from over'
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 07:10 PM
Biden says he is 'honored' that Americans have chosen him
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 07:04 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 699 new cases on Friday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.46 million, death toll at 1,244,684
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 06:07 PM
Israel included on Seychelles list of 'green countries'
Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in phone call with Macron
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 04:46 PM
Austria reports record high 8,241 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 03:32 PM
Gamzu visits Arab village of Barta'a, addresses issue of weddings
Bosnia's prime minister tests positive for coronavirus
Lebanon's president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 11:28 AM
Joe Biden leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania grow
Ethiopia's parliament votes to approve interim gov't for Tigray
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 09:31 AM
Five arrested for alleged involvement in deadly Haifa car crash
Biden vows presidential vote count will continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/07/2020 06:24 AM
White House Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19 - source
