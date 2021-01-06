The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK reports 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, 1041 deaths

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2021 18:33
The United Kingdom recorded 62,322 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.
Tuesday’s data had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths.
