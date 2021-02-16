UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptable

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq were "outrageous and unacceptable".

"Last night’s attack on @coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable," Raab said on Twitter. "Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk."

On Monday, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member, the US coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.