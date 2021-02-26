The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK says it still raises Khashoggi killing with Saudi government

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 23:57
Britain said on Friday it continued to raise the issue of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in engagements with Saudi Arabia's government, and regards his death as a terrible crime.
Asked to respond to a U.S. intelligence report which said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Khashoggi, the British foreign office said: “The UK has always been clear that Jamal Khashoggi's murder was a terrible crime.
“We called for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation to hold those responsible to account and imposed sanctions against 20 Saudis involved in the murder.
“The Foreign Secretary raised the issue during his visit to Riyadh last year, and we continue to raise it in our engagements with the Saudi government.”
