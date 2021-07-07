The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK to support world partners in tracking and responding to COVID variants

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2021 16:13
The UK will provide genomic sequencing support to partners across the world  to identify, track, and respond to COVID-19 variants.
Gideon Sa'ar, Meirav Cohen resign from Knesset under Norweigian law
Columbia urges OAS to send mission to Haiti after president assassination
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 03:35 PM
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces stop drone strike in oil field -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 01:22 PM
Police investigating child abuse complaint in Rosh Ha'ayin kindergarten
Coronavirus in Israel: 39 IDF personnel test positive for the virus
IDF concludes investigation into death of paratrooper in 2019
Russia uninvolved in US Republican National Committee hack - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 12:34 PM
Russia tracking Spanish naval ship in Black Sea - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 11:53 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 521 new cases, 0.7% of tests return positive
Defense Ministry buys Israeli ships for first time in 15 years
Yamina MK Chikli: I may run for Likud in next elections
Saudi official in US for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 06:25 AM
Eric Adams poised to win Democratic nomination for New York City mayor
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 02:54 AM
Iran gives notice of uranium metal enrichment to IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 10:07 PM
Israeli 'Proud Boy' gets community service in plea deal after apologizing
