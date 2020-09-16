The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine and Belarus argue over Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stranded at border

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 17:31
KYIV -  Ukraine accused Belarus on Wednesday of trying to escalate a row over 2,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims stranded at a border crossing after Ukrainian border guards did not allow them to enter due to coronavirus restrictions.
Relations between Kyiv and Minsk soured after Ukraine joined the European Union in not recognising the result of last month's election that handed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.The crisis unfolding in Minsk has pushed Lukashenko back closer to traditional ally Moscow, which remains at loggerheads with Ukraine over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office accused the Belarusian authorities of "deliberately or unintentionally" spreading rumours that the border between Belarus and Ukraine remained open and encouraging the pilgrims heading to Ukraine to try that route.
Every Jewish New Year, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews make the pilgrimage to the central Ukrainian town of Uman to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.
This year, Jewish New Year celebrations run from Sept 18-20.
Footage released by the Ukrainian government on Wednesday showed the pilgrims, including children, walking around or standing near a line of helmeted Ukrainian border guards at the Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint. Tents were pitched along the road.
"We call on the Belarusian authorities to stop creating additional tensions on the border with our country and spreading false and encouraging statements to pilgrims, which may give them the feeling that Ukraine's border may still be open to foreigners," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.
"We are also forced to state that the personal insult of certain persons in the de facto current Belarusian government extends today, unfortunately, to the plane of interstate relations," it added, without elaborating.
Lukashenko on Tuesday offered to create a "green corridor" for the pilgrims to travel to Uman on buses and then ferry them back to Belarus, the state news agency Belta quoted his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont as saying.
Eismont could not be reached for comment on Ukraine's statement.
Ukraine has imposed a temporary ban on foreigners entering the country to tackle a spike in coronavirus deaths, which hit a new record on Wednesday.
It said the ban was partly in response to a plea from Israel, where many of the pilgrims come from, to limit the event, for fear it would be a coronavirus hotspot.
Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 06:09 PM
Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:53 PM
Prominent Israelis demand Netanyahu cancel coronavirus lockdown in letter
NYC mayor furloughs himself and his staff for one week starting October 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:35 PM
US government set to distribute coronavirus vaccine once approved
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 05:18 PM
Thousands of nursing students complete exams and receive their licenses
WikiLeaks' Assange was careful to protect informants, court hears
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 03:48 PM
Mayors demand number of those attending service equal number of protestor
Due to rise in infections, multiple green countries to be changed to red
Health Ministry to hospitals: Prepare to open more coronavirus wards
Sheba to admit 25 coronavirus patients from Rambam
Bill to make coronavirus cabinet meeting protocols public voted down
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:22 PM
Philippines confirms 3,550 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:20 PM
Russia reports 5,670 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 01:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by