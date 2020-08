Ukrainian authorities refused entrance to 32 haredi Jews who came with the intention of visiting Rebe Nachman of Bresolv's grave in Uman, according to Ynet.

The refused passengers spent the night at the airport ahead of their planned deportation.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });