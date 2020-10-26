Ukraine held local elections on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that Hungarian officials had called on Ukrainians living in the region bordering Hungary to vote for the Party of Hungarians, actions which violated Ukrainian law.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday it had handed the Hungarian ambassador a note of protest for what it described as political agitation by Hungarian officials in favor of a party contesting local elections in Ukraine."The ministry at once called on the Hungarian side to respect the law of Ukraine and not take steps that indicate direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and do not correspond to the good-neighborly character of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," it said in a statement.