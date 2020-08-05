The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine reports record daily new coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 09:17
Ukraine reported a record daily high of 1,271 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 4, the country's council of security and defense said on Wednesday.
The number of new infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.
The total number of cases rose to 75,490, including 1,788 deaths and 41,527 recovered as of Aug. 5.
Knesset discusses allowing synagogue services: 'Let Jews pray!'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 10:00 AM
Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 09:15 AM
Cyprus says ready to send medical teams to Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 09:13 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.55 million, death toll at 699,948
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:47 AM
Trump says Beirut explosion seems to be 'bomb of some kind'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 03:28 AM
Rocket fired towards US Embassy in Baghdad
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 03:25 AM
Mexico reports 6,148 coronavirus cases and 857 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 03:16 AM
Trump security adv warns against foreign military involvement in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:57 AM
Trump says US ready to assist Lebanon after 'terrible attack'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:22 AM
Brazil records 51,603 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 95,819
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:05 AM
Death toll from Beirut blast rises to more than 70 - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 12:59 AM
Wheat in Beirut's port granaries not usable, Lebanon will import wheat
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 12:50 AM
Mike Pompeo extends condolences to Beirut Port explosion victims
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 12:17 AM
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses the need to declare state of emergency
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 12:13 AM
UNIFIL ship in Beirut port was damaged & naval peacekeepers were injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 11:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by