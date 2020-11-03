Ukraine reports record daily new coronavirus cases
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 09:06
Ukraine registered a record 8,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from the Oct. 30 high of 8,312.Total infections stood at 411,093 by Tuesday with 7,532 deaths.
