The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine says five of its soldiers killed in east despite truce

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 17:42
Ukraine's army said five of its service personnel were killed this week, despite a ceasefire with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, taking the total number of deaths to 11 since the start of the year.
Three soldiers died when an unknown device exploded while they were moving to take up their position for duty on Sunday, the Ukrainian military said, the latest casualties of a six-year conflict that has claimed about 14,000 lives.
The deaths follow the killing of two Ukrainian servicemen by snipers as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was accompanied by Western diplomats, was visiting the area.
Zelenskiy's office said in a statement the president had sent the country's defense minister and its chief of staff to eastern Ukraine to investigate the latest incidents.
During the second half of last year, there were four deaths after the sides agreed to a truce in order to give time for politicians and diplomats to seek a peaceful resolution.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who took over as rotating head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said during her first trip to the region in January that more steps are needed to protect the ceasefire.


Tags Russia ukraine Military
Argentine ex president Carlos Menem dies at age 90 - local media
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 05:15 PM
COVID cabinet: Ben Gurion airport can accommodate 2,000 passengers a day
Netanyahu, Gantz leave coronavirus cabinet, citing security reasons
Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 04:24 PM
Guinea confirms new Ebola outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 03:52 PM
Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 03:42 PM
Saudi coalition says it destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 02:43 PM
Coronavirus commissioner: Synagogues will operate without green passport
Culture, Health ministers agree to open shows, museums next week
Coronavirus in Israel: 14 new cases of South African variant found
UK says it shares US concerns over WHO COVID-19 mission to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 12:18 PM
Cyprus to open borders to Israelis starting in March
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,380 soldiers infected, 10,094 in quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: Serious cases rise above 1,000 again
COVID in Israel: Nearly 2.5 million Israelis received 2nd dose of vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by