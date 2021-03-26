The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine says four soldiers killed by Russian shelling in eastern Donbass

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2021 19:31
Ukraine's armed forces said on Friday that four soldiers were killed in shelling by Russian forces in the eastern Donbass region, the highest daily death total since a ceasefire was agreed in July last year.
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
A Ukrainian armed forces statement said Russian forces had "once again violated the ceasefire and targeted the positions of Ukrainian defenders with 82-mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns prohibited by the Minsk agreements near the settlement Shumy in the area North."
It said four servicemen were killed and two injured.
Ukraine, Western countries and NATO accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to prop up separatists. Moscow says it only provides political and humanitarian support to rebels and says Russians fighting in Ukraine are volunteers.
Russian-backed forces seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the industrial cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015, whose implementation France and Germany have helped to oversee. But sporadic fighting continues despite repeated attempts to implement a ceasefire.
Tourism Minister: Government voting on opening Taba crossing
Taliban threatens to target foreign troops if withdrawal deadline missed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:37 PM
Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:21 PM
Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:04 PM
Yamina head Bennett meets with heads of all non-Arab parties
Belarus detains man suspected of planning attacks - interior minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 04:19 PM
IDF spokesperson appointed military attaché in Washington
At least 32 dead, 66 injured in train collision in Egypt - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:52 PM
Coronavirus: Iran to start making Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:45 PM
Mandelblit, Gantz urge Netanyahu to appoint permanent justice minister
Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman meet, discuss forming government
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 03/26/2021 12:52 PM
Netanyahu associate offered Arab MKs positions to form coalition - report
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Najran - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 12:22 PM
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted several Houthi drone attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 10:36 AM
Coronavirus: 830 test positive, 1.3% positivity rate
