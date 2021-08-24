Ukrainian plane hijacked in Afghanistan, flies to Iran instead - report

A Ukranian plane that was evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan on Sunday was hijacked by armed hijackers and flown to Iran instead, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said to the Russian TASS news on Tuesday.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," said Yenin, according to the Russian report.

According to the TASS report, the deputy minister did not state what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get the plane back.

Despite the report in Russian media, Ukrainian media and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website and social media had no mention of such an incident.