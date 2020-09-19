The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Labour ties with Conservatives for first time since 2019 - poll

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 15:22
LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party has caught up with the governing Conservatives for the first time since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July last year, a YouGov opinion poll showed.
Data released late on Friday showed the Conservatives and Labour both on 40% support, based on online polling of 1,618 adults conducted on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.
A previous YouGov poll on Sept. 9 showed the Conservatives on 42% and Labour on 37%.
This is the first time YouGov, one of Britain's main polling organisations, has shown Labour level with the Conservatives since May 2019, just before Theresa May said she would resign as prime minister and while Jeremy Corbyn still led Labour.
A poll by Opinium on Aug. 30 also showed the two parties level.
Johnson became prime minister in July last year and in December won the Conservatives their largest election victory since 1987, gaining an 80 seat majority which is likely to keep them in power until at least 2024.
However Johnson's popularity has fallen since December, due largely to growing public concern about his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Faced with a choice between Johnson and Labour's new leader Keir Starmer - a former chief prosecutor who succeeded Corbyn in April - 35% of those polled said they preferred Starmer, while 30% favoured Johnson.
Labour begins its annual party conference this weekend, while the Conservatives hold theirs from Oct. 3-6.


Tags Boris Johnson Labour party Keir Starmer
Biggest Thai protest in years targets government and monarchy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 03:52 PM
Three coronavirus patients die at Galilee Medical Center
Dozens gather at Tel Aviv beach to protest against lockdown restriction
Iran's coronavirus death toll climbs above 24,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 12:58 PM
Kremlin critic Navalny, who was poisoned, seen walking in hospital photo
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 12:45 PM
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes the California - Mexico border
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 07:29 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,297 to 270,070
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 06:12 AM
Trump expected to put forth nominee who McConnell says will receive vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 04:10 AM
California's wildfire death toll rises
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 02:00 AM
Brazil registers 858 new coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 01:29 AM
Volcanic Caribbean island of Dominica shaken by explosion of steam, gas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 01:21 AM
France tells Lebanese politicians to form a government without delay
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2020 01:00 AM
Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new US users on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 11:59 PM
French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 11:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by