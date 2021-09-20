The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 15:14
Britain's Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
The baby, who weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kg), was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Saturday.
Beatrice, the tenth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.
"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the statement said.
"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."
The baby is the 12th great-grandchild for Britain's 95-year-old monarch.
The birth is good news for Beatrice' family, coming on the back of a slew of negative headlines that have followed a US sex assault lawsuit against her father Prince Andrew, the queen's second son.
