UK's Sunak authorises bailout plan for strategically important companies

By REUTERS  
MAY 25, 2020 00:20
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has authorised a bailout plan to rescue companies that are seen as strategically important, with the state expected to buy stakes in crucial businesses that are facing acute financial problems, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
Under the plan, which is named 'Project Birch', the finance minister has raised the UK Treasury's capacity to handle bespoke bailouts of "viable companies which have exhausted all options", including government loan schemes, the newspaper reported.
White House limits travel to US from Brazil due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 12:43 AM
Kindergarten staff infected with COVID-19 forces 30 children to quarantin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 12:14 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes New Zealand near capital city
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2020 11:53 PM
Correction: Light flares fired along Israel-Syria border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 11:52 PM
Food security project extended until the end of 2020
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 10:31 PM
UK PM's adviser has been reported to police over lockdown journey
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2020 10:26 PM
French coronavirus cases see lowest 24-hour increase since early March
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2020 09:37 PM
Knesset to vote on Norwegian law this Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 07:36 PM
Number of active coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 2,285
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 07:33 PM
Trains to resume operation on June 8, Edelstein and Regev announce
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 06:19 PM
Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 70 on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2020 06:04 PM
Baruch Padeh Medical Center closes coronavirus department
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 05:22 PM
Netanyahu's next hearing to take place on July 19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 05:13 PM
US security adviser: China takeover of Hong Kong could lead to sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2020 04:52 PM
Barak slams Netanyahu for 'mob-like' behavior
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/24/2020 04:04 PM
