The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ultra-Orthodox extremists protest coronavirus enforcement in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 22:09
Hundreds of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) extremists from the Jerusalem Faction protested the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, Ynet reported.
Specifically, the crowd is protesting the enforcement of restrictions in schools in yeshivas in haredi neighborhoods.
Protesters are seen carrying signs that read "stop persecuting religion in the Holy Land," and "Closing education institutes - stabbing us in the heart."
No violent confrontations between protesters and Israel Police were reported.  
Four arrested in protest over death of Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem
J&J CEO: People may need annual COVID-19 vaccines for several years
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 10:21 PM
UK police arrest 8 in probe into US celebrities SIM-swapping attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 10:12 PM
Attorney-General: Forcing teacher to vaccinate can be made legal
Military equipment stolen from IDF base in southern Israel - report
US safety board: Pilot actions likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 09:15 PM
Head of INSS Amos Yadlin announces resignation on May 1 - report
At least five people wounded in a shooting at Minnesota health clinic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 08:29 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz, Edelstein negotiating education, commerce reopening
Education Ministry: 19,705 students, 2,099 teachers infected with COVID
Deputy A-G: Gantz's directive to shut down Army Radio not valid
Elon Musk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 06:34 PM
Initiative calls on Israeli firms to raise awareness on domestic violence
Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel arrives, greeted by FM
US House impeachment managers to present new evidence in Trump trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 05:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by