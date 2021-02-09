Ultra-Orthodox extremists protest coronavirus enforcement in Jerusalem

Hundreds of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) extremists from the Jerusalem Faction protested the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, Ynet reported.Specifically, the crowd is protesting the enforcement of restrictions in schools in yeshivas in haredi neighborhoods.Protesters are seen carrying signs that read "stop persecuting religion in the Holy Land," and "Closing education institutes - stabbing us in the heart."No violent confrontations between protesters and Israel Police were reported.