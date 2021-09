UN: Afghans not fleeing to Iran, Pakistan

Afghan nationals have not been fleeing in large numbers across the borders to Pakistan and Iran in the wake of the Taliban takeover on August 15, but some have crossed over indicating they intend to claim asylum, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

Babar Baloch, spokesman of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), speaking from Islamabad, said that the numbers leaving Afghanistan "remain small," but gave no figures.

"So far what we have not seen is a large refugee influx," Baloch told a Geneva news briefing. Up to 500,000 Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UNHCR said last week.