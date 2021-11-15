The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UN calls for new talks on Yemen's Hodeidah port as frontlines shift

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:45
A UN monitoring mission on Monday called on Yemen's warring parties to hold new talks over Hodeidah as the Saudi-led coalition strafed areas south of the port city, where Houthi fighters advanced in the wake of withdrawing coalition forces.
The airstrikes, which began on Sunday, were the first since late 2018 when the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis agreed to a UN-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah and a troop redeployment by both sides that never materialized.
Coalition spokesman General Turki al-Malki, in the first clarification on the abrupt withdrawal from around Houthi-held Hodeidah City, said the redeployment was ordered to support other fronts and in line with the coalition's "future plans."
The UN mission overseeing the Hodeidah deal, UNMHA, and the Yemeni government team involved in it had said they had no advance notice, while some Yemeni coalition units have criticized the withdrawal, including Red Sea coast fighters.
UNMHA on Monday said the departure of joint Yemeni forces from Hodeidah city, al-Durayhimi, Bayt al Faqih and parts of al-Tahita and subsequent Houthi takeover was "a major shift" in frontlines that warranted discussions between the parties.
The coalition earlier said it carried out 11 airstrikes "outside the areas covered under the Stockholm pact."
Houthi fighters on Monday clashed with Yemeni coalition forces in Hays district, south of Hodeidah city, two military sources said, following fighting in Al Faza on Sunday.
The United Nations said the shifting frontlines led some 700 families to leave for Al-Khokhah and some 180 families head further south to Al-Mokha, both under coalition control.
It was not clear if the Hodeidah pullback was linked to what the coalition has described as a redeployment in the south, where sources said the Saudi military had left a main base in Aden, the interim seat of government.
Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene in a conflict seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
UN and US efforts to engineer a nationwide ceasefire have stalled as the Houthis insist the coalition first lift a blockade on their areas, while Riyadh wants a simultaneous deal.
Female teenager killed by her boyfriend was choked, autopsy shows
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:52 PM
Justice Ministry to provide hotline for transgender legal issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:24 PM
IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing due to malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:02 PM
Saudi-led coalition says redeployment in Yemen meant to back govt forces
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 07:37 PM
Israeli ambassador to UAE presents credentials to Emirati PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 07:35 PM
Russia causes space debris in new weapons test - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 07:25 PM
EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 06:42 PM
British artillery shell from WWI found in Ganei Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 05:26 PM
US ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke announces candidacy for Texas governor
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:37 PM
UK raises terrorism threat level to severe after Liverpool explosion
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:32 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes southern Iran for second day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:21 PM
Justin Bieber to perform in Tel Aviv in October 2022
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:00 PM
Emergency services, ministries to drill response to radiological terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 03:50 PM
Nurse issued 150 fake vaccination certificates to patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:59 PM
50-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 90-year-old mother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 01:21 PM
