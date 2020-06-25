UN envoy Mladenov: The region cannot afford another war

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, speaking to the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem on Thursday, said that his job is transitioning from coordination to conflict prevention.Mladenov cautioned that unilateral action by Israel in applying sovereignty to parts of the West Bank will radically change facts on the ground and will make it difficult to restore negotiations and dialogue between the Palestinians and Israel."The region cannot afford another war" he warned. "Another explosion, another war will be a terrible tragedy and a failure of leadership on all sides.".Commenting on the collapse of the peace process because the positions of both sides have diverged, Mladenov emphasized that if negotiations are not restored the void will be filled by radical and destructive people.