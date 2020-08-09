The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN extension of Iran arms embargo asked by Golf States

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 9, 2020 15:22
 The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States.
The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, said in a statement on Sunday that Iran's continued interference in neighboring countries made an extension necessary.
The arms embargo on Iran is currently set to end on Oct. 18 under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which Washington quit in 2018.
The request, in a letter to the United Nations, is a show of unity from the GCC. In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar over accusations it had been supporting terrorism and cosying up to Iran. Qatar denies the accusations.
"It is inappropriate to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons from and to Iran until Iran gives up its destabilizing activities in the region and stops supplying terrorist and sectarian organizations with weapons," a statement from GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said.
If the United States is unsuccessful in extending the embargo, it has threatened to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran under a process agreed in the 2015 deal.
The US-drafted resolution needs at least nine votes in favor to force Russia and China to use their vetoes, which Moscow and Beijing have signaled they will do. Some diplomats question whether Washington can even secure those nine, however.


Tags Iran United Nations United States sanctions
Lapid: We'll submit a bill barring criminal defendants from forming gov't
Macron says Israel is willing to help Lebanon after Beirut explosion
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 03:08 PM
Vote on anti-Netanyahu bill set for Wednesday
Ahmad Tibi enters quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 12:48 PM
Shots fired along Gaza border fence - initial reports
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 555 to 215,891 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 07:08 AM
US to cut troops in Afghanistan to under 5,000 by end of November
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 05:07 AM
Haaretz photographer released after colleagues block police in protest
UK PM orders PR campaign for schools to reopen in September
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 01:06 AM
Lebanese policeman killed in clashes with demonstrators in Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 08:21 PM
Coalition in crisis: Weekly government meeting not expected to happen
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,753 new patients in the last day
Shooting heard at scene of demonstrations in central Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 07:15 PM
Macron to Trump: US sanctions on Lebanese groups counterproductive
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 07:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by