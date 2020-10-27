UN in New York cancels in-person meetings due to COVID-19 infections

After largely operating virtually since New York became a global COVID-19 hotspot in March, the 193-member world body had been holding some in-person gatherings again, with COVID-19 precautions such as requiring diplomats to wear masks, social distance and restricting the number of people at meetings.

In a letter to member states late on Monday, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the UN medical unit had recommended canceling in-person meetings on Tuesday, pending contact tracing with those infected.

The United Nations canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters on Tuesday after five people in Niger's UN mission were infected with the coronavirus, diplomats said.Niger is a member of the 15-member Security Council, which last met in person on Thursday. Diplomats said people who attended Thursday's meeting were being tested for COVID-19, and an in-person meeting on Syria planned for Tuesday was instead held virtually.