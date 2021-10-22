The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN plane aborts landing in Ethiopian city after airstrike

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 22, 2021 13:36
A United Nations humanitarian plane was forced to abort its scheduled landing on Friday in the regional capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia due to a government air strike, two humanitarian sources in the country said.
The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The government confirmed earlier that it had conducted an air strike on Friday, the fourth day of aerial bombardments on the city of Mekelle this week as fighting has intensified between central government and regional forces.
Huge blast kills 16 at Russian chemicals plant
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 02:53 PM
Arabs in Acre attack yeshiva students
Coronavirus in the IDF: 756 new cases, 297 in quarantine
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 11:36 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 983 new cases, 155 intubated
Two people seriously injured in Nahariya car explosion
PM Bennett leaves for Russia
FBI– Brian Laundrie remains found, dental records confirm
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 01:02 AM
Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear talks with EU envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 11:40 PM
Memorial service set for Colin Powell at Washington Catheral
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 10:51 PM
Lebanon's court to ask LF's Geagea for statement on street violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 10:36 PM
Syria executes 24 people over deadly forest fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 09:32 PM
Finance Committee approves bill to raise women's retirement age to 65
US Mediator Hochstein says Lebanon-Israel talks need to be quick
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 08:38 PM
WZO head commends Canada and Australia for fight against antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by