The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights investigator calls on Saudi to free women activists

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2020 15:16
An investigator for the UN Human Rights Council urged member states on Thursday to pressure Saudi Arabia to free women activists before a G20 nations summit which Riyadh will be hosting in November.
At least a dozen prominent women's rights activists were arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2018 as it lifted a ban on women driving cars, a step that many of the detainees had long campaigned for. The women were rounded up as part of a broader crackdown on dissent that extended to clerics and intellectuals.In a speech to the council in Geneva, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said Saudi Arabia should release "prisoners of conscience, women, human rights defenders that are currently in prison for demanding the right to drive".
There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the Group of 20 major economies.
Several of the arrested women have alleged torture and sexual assault in detention. Saudi officials deny this and said the detainees were suspected of having harmed Saudi interests and offered support to hostile elements abroad.
Some of the activists are now on trial, but few charges have been made public. Charges against at least some of the activists relate to contacts with foreign journalists, diplomats and human rights groups.
Their prosecution has drawn global criticism, particularly following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.
The families of some of the activists, included Loujain al-Hathloul, raised concerns earlier this year when they were unable to contact their detained relatives in prison for several weeks. Contact was eventually restored.
Callamard, who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's killing, also said that "far more needs to be done" internationally regarding accountability for his death.
She welcomed efforts by Turkey, which last week began trying 20 suspects in absentia over Khashoggi's killing. Callamard attended those proceedings.
Two Israelis arrested in Serbian anti-lockdown protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 04:17 PM
US says alleged human rights abuses in Sahel must be addressed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:52 PM
Gantz approves 2,000 more IDF reserves for a month to combat COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 03:39 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi goes into coronavirus quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 03:32 PM
WHO sets up panel to review handling of pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:49 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 250,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:39 PM
Stones thrown at Israeli youth who entered village in Area A
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 02:39 PM
Philippines reports zero coronavirus deaths, 1,395 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:35 PM
Indonesia reports more than 70,000 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:33 PM
Hong Kong reports jump in local coronavirus infections for 2nd day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 02:32 PM
Coronavirus: 1,668 students and education staff sick, 28,816 in isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 02:10 PM
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 01:24 PM
South Korea finds just one case of coronavirus antibodies
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:53 AM
Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:52 AM
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 09:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by