UN says it is 'alarmed' at arrests in Hong Kong, concerned at 'vague' law

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2020 12:35
The UN human rights office voiced concern on Friday that "vague and overly broad" provisions in the national security law for Hong Kong may lead to arbitrary interpretation and prosecutions of activists in violation of freedoms of assembly and expression.
"We are alarmed that arrests are already being made under the law with immediate effect," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing. Hundreds have been arrested and at least 10 charged since it went into effect on Wednesday, he said.
"We are concerned that the definition of some of the offenses contained in the law are vague and overly broad and do not adequately distinguish between violent and non-violent acts. This may lead to discriminatory or arbitrary interpretation and enforcement of the law, which could undermine human rights protection," Colville said.
Philippines reports 1,531 new coronavirus cases, record increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:33 PM
Teaching aide in several Jerusalem preschools tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 12:20 PM
No official US approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:15 PM
Smotrich demands the dismissal of Ayman Odeh from Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 11:25 AM
145 new coronavirus patients since midnight, 9,678 active patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 11:18 AM
Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:14 AM
England puts United States on 'red-list', will quarantine arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:09 AM
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 11:08 AM
Nesher Mayor says city inspectors won't be enforcing new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 09:19 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, imported from abroad
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 08:22 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.89 million, death toll at 520,066
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 08:20 AM
New coronavirus restrictions come into effect at 08:00
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 07:45 AM
"Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" slogan now illegal in city
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 06:53 AM
US envoy to visit South Korea to discuss North Korea nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 06:53 AM
Federal COVID-19 test supplies late, unsterile, Washington state says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 04:11 AM
