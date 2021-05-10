UN Secretary General expresses 'deep concern' over Jerusalem violence



Secretary-General @antonioguterres expresses his deep concern over continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem. He urges Israel to cease demolitions & evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. https://t.co/TZc71VcJd6 May 10, 2021

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing violence in Jerusalem, according to a statement by the UN spokesperson.A tweet citing Guterres also stated that he urges Israel to "cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law"In his statement, he also said that Israel should "exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly", as well as urging the leaders of all sides to act against violence, and to maintain the status quo at the holy sites.