An unidentified person who tried crossing the border between Israel and Lebanon on Sunday morning was apprehended by the IDF. He was then returned to Lebanon but only to try and do so again in the evening, according to Walla!The suspect was again stopped by the IDF and was returned (again) to Lebanon.