United Arab List leader MK Mansour Abbas attacked by protesters

Protesters gathered on Friday in the Arab city of Umm el-Fahm in northern Israel to combat police violence in Arab cities. There have been reported firework shootings and rock-throwing at the police, who have been stationed to maintain a peaceful protest. Some of the protestors attacked MK Mansour Abbas, head of United Arab List.
They threatened him, telling him to leave the premises, and proceeded to throw bottles at him.His guards moved him to a nearby restaurant to protect him from the attacks.
Breakaway Arab Israeli MK Mansour Abbas attempts to join mass anti-organized crime protest in Umm al-Fahm, only to be confronted by dozens of demonstrators calling for him to "get out." His aides appear to have extracted him from the scene after some tension. pic.twitter.com/elgPT7qtH3— Aaron Boxerman (@aboxerman1) March 5, 2021
