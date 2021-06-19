The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

United Nations calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar

By REUTERS  
JUNE 19, 2021 00:02
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The General Assembly adopted a resolution with the support of 119 countries several months after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup. Belarus requested the text be put to a vote and was the only country to oppose it, while 36 abstained, including China and Russia.
The remaining 37 General Assembly members did not vote.
European Union UN Ambassador Olof Skoog said the UN resolution "sends a strong and powerful" message: "It delegitimizes the military junta, condemns its abuse and violence against its own people and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier on Friday pushed the General Assembly to act, telling reporters: "We cannot live in a world where military coups become a norm. It is totally unacceptable."
The military cited the government's refusal to address what it said was fraud in a November election as the reason for the coup. International observers have said the ballot was fair.
An initial draft UN resolution included stronger language calling for an arms embargo on Myanmar. According to a proposal seen by Reuters last month, nine Southeast Asian countries wanted that language removed.
The compromise text "calls on all member states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar."
General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but carry political weight. Unlike the 15-member Security Council, no country has veto power in the General Assembly.
The junta's forces have killed more than 860 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The junta says the number is much lower.
The UN resolution calls on the Myanmar military to "immediately stop all violence against peaceful protesters" and end restrictions on the internet and social media.
The General Assembly also called on Myanmar to swiftly implement a five-point consensus the junta forged with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in April to halt violence and start dialog with its opponents.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, but was split on Friday over the UN action.
Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who speaks for the country's elected civilian government, voted yes, while Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand abstained.
Kyaw Moe Tun said he was disappointed it took so long for the General Assembly to adopt a "watered down" resolution, adding: "It is critically important that no country should support the military."
UN official warns Myanmar at risk of 'large-scale' civil war
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 12:20 AM
Mexico fans hit with FIFA ban at World Cup qualifier for homophobic slurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2021 11:20 PM
Netanyahu still plans to topple gov't while he prepares to leave Balfour
Temporary exemption from COVID tests for those arriving to Ben-Gurion
US has administered 300 million COVID-19 shots in 150 days -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2021 07:08 PM
Palestinians in West Bank clash with Israeli forces, 47 injured
UN chief Guterres appointed for second term
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2021 04:34 PM
France honors last survivor of French D-Day commando unit
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2021 02:37 PM
Top US diplomat Blinken to travel to Germany, France, Italy next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2021 02:27 PM
Tel Aviv basketball coach arrested for molesting adolescent bo
Joint List appeals to foreign emissaries: Stop the right-wing marches
Yair Lapid discusses security issues with Blinken, Egyptian FM
Israel Police confiscate smuggled weapons from Lebanese border
Israel Police request extension for Lod imam's arrest for incitement
Guterres, Erdan and incoming deputy IDF chief of staff meet in New York
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by