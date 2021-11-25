The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

United Nations calls for immediate end to Ethiopia clashes

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 00:35
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia while in Colombia's capital Bogota on Wednesday, urging Ethiopian leaders to follow the Andean country's example of peace.
"The peace process in Colombia today inspires me to make an urgent call to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire," Guterres said during a joint address with Colombia's President Ivan Duque.
War in Ethiopia broke out in November 2020 in the country's Tigray region between Ethiopian federal troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. In July, the conflict spread into two neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia.
Travelers to Israel may now get COVID antibody test abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 11:13 PM
Russia says Syria destroys 10 of 12 Israeli missiles fired at Homs
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:34 PM
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:23 PM
Three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 08:49 PM
Libya's election commission: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is ineligible
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 08:15 PM
29-year-old shot dead in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 07:44 PM
US general says military option prepared in case Iran talks fail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 06:28 PM
Iran, UAE agree to 'open a new chapter'
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:56 PM
OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing oil production
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:50 PM
US won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to bomb
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:18 PM
Couple arrested for abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 04:37 PM
UK urges nationals to leave Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:32 PM
US envoy to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:24 PM
Knesset approves 1st reading of bill for Menachem Begin memorial day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 02:00 PM
Explosion in Beit Shemesh factory, 3 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 12:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by