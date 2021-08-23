The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Unvaccinated, untested teachers could be denied wages - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2021 20:47
The Justice Ministry has stated it will be possible to deny teachers who refuse to get vaccinated or tested for COVID their wages,  KAN 11 reported on Monday evening.
In discussions that took place in the prime minister's offices, Justice Ministry personnel have made it clear that if unvaccinated teachers refuse to get tested, they will not receive their wages.
The Justice Ministry personnel also stated that the state might be forced to fund the teachers' COVID tests, if the teachers demand to do so.
US in daily talks with Taliban -national security adviser Sullivan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 09:49 PM
IDF tank turns upside down in a northern Israel base - watch
Fire breaks out in West Bank plastic factory
Two women injured from stone-throwing in West Bank
German FM: We are talking with US, Taliban about keeping Kabul airport o
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 06:04 PM
Three arrested for lynching Arab-Israeli in Bat Yam
US to North Korea: Open to meeting 'anywhere, at any time'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 04:25 PM
German FM: Three-digit no. of Germans still in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 04:20 PM
Jordan says will let 2,500 Afghans pass through on way to US
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 03:55 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,467 new cases, 670 serious cases
US military evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 02:16 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,965 soldiers infected
Suspect arrested as police investigate 2015 Ashdod gang rape
IDF soldier collapses during exercise, in critical condition
IDF arrests Gazan attempting to infiltrate into Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by