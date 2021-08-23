Unvaccinated, untested teachers could be denied wages - report

The Justice Ministry has stated it will be possible to deny teachers who refuse to get vaccinated or tested for COVID their wages, KAN 11 reported on Monday evening.

In discussions that took place in the prime minister's offices, Justice Ministry personnel have made it clear that if unvaccinated teachers refuse to get tested, they will not receive their wages.

The Justice Ministry personnel also stated that the state might be forced to fund the teachers' COVID tests, if the teachers demand to do so.