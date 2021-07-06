The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, US firm's CEO says

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2021 01:05
Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on US information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said that it was hard to estimate the attack's precise impact because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya's customers.
Bennet, Lapid meet with Ra'am, Meretz, ahead of Citizenship Law vote
Air defenses activated at US embassy in Baghdad - report
Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 of head injury
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 09:03 PM
UK COVID restrictions, including for face masks, to end
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 09:01 PM
Body of 17-year-old boy located on Hadera beach after extensive search
Israeli teacher indicted for sexual harassments, indecent acts on a minor
Aryeh Schiff convicted of manslaughter for killing Arab-Israeli
Rockets hit Iraqi base housing US forces, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 03:55 PM
Fire rages, mass evacuation after Thai factory blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 03:34 PM
Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 03:17 PM
At least 21 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2021 02:49 PM
Israel's unemployment rate increased slightly in early June
IDF to test reserves call-up system on Monday
Beersheba man arrested for alleged assault of school girl
Coronavirus in Israel: 343 new cases on Sunday, 35 in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by