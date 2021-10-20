The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 01:36
Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies met with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector workers, amid concerns it could worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes.
The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide.
Several industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as this week. It was not clear how much time employers will have to implement it.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has been meeting with several influential business lobbying groups, such as the US Chamber of Commerce, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the Business Roundtable as part of its rulemaking process. The meetings were requested by the trade groups and companies and is part of the regular rulemaking process.
Tuesday's meetings were disclosed in filings with the White House. Disney did not respond to requests for comment. A UPS spokesperson confirmed the meeting and said it is reviewing what a vaccine mandate means for the company and its employees.
Many of the industry groups have raised concerns such as labor shortages and how regulation by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could worsen existing supply-chain problems facing US companies ahead of the holiday shopping season. Other topics, such as testing requirements and who will bear the cost, also were raised.
Evan Armstrong, RILA vice president for workforce, said it will be tough for the retail industry to implement the rule in the middle of the US holiday season and that pushing it to January would help. He said the group raised the topic with the White House during their meeting.
"The implementation period needs to push this out past the holiday season because obviously for retail that is the biggest time for us," he said. RILA's members include large U.S. employers such as Walmart Inc and the industry supports over 50 million US jobs.
Biden's plan has drawn a mixed reaction from industry trade groups and companies.
Several big employers including Procter & Gamble Co and 3M Co, along with airlines such as American Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp, have imposed vaccination mandates since Biden's announcement last month. Others such as IBM have said they will require all US employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, no matter how often they come into the office.
Some other large US employers, such as Walmart, have yet to issue broad requirements.
The vaccine order has spurred pushback from many Republican governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Texas, who issued an executive order banning businesses in his state from requiring vaccinations for employees. Although some, such as American Airlines, have said they plan to proceed with vaccination rules.
The mandate will be implemented under a federal rule-making mechanism known as an emergency temporary standard.
UK Manchester Airport terminal to reopen after security scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:43 AM
Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped missionaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:37 AM
US FDA to recommend Pfizer, Moderna boosters for people 40 and older
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:30 AM
Biden signs executive order to improve education for Black students
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 AM
N.Korea says missile test was successfully conducted from submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:28 AM
Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all aboard escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 10:01 PM
Manchester Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 09:39 PM
Sirens will go off in Lod and Ramle on Wednesday as part of drill
Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report
Brother of Manchester bomber leaves UK ahead of inquiry hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 02:33 PM
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:53 PM
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:50 PM
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by