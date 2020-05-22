The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic black list

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 23:02
The US Commerce Department said on Friday it is adding 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to an economic blacklist for human rights violations and to address US national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.
The department said it was sanctioning nine companies and institutions saying they were "complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs" and others.
The government cited seven commercial entities for enabling China’s high-technology surveillance. The Commerce Department also added 24 governmental and commercial organizations to the economic list for supporting procurement of items for use by the Chinese military.
FBI identifies slain suspect in Texas Navy base shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:20 PM
Trump warns governors: Let places of worship open this weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 09:03 PM
Ireland to review 14-day quarantine for travelers on June 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:49 PM
South America is a new COVID'epicenter', African deaths still low - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:30 PM
Russia accuses US of flouting Open Skies Treaty
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:12 PM
UK to impose 14-day quarantine for international arrivals from June 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 08:07 PM
Palestinian officer found to be suspect in attempted terror attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 07:51 PM
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel approach the Caribbean -data
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:54 PM
Libya's Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:51 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:50 PM
Khashoggi family forgive killers, opening way to legal reprieve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:47 PM
Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:31 PM
Biden says US should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong action
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:51 PM
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:54 PM
