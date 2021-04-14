The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US administers 194.8m. doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2021 21:19
 The United States had administered 194,791,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 250,998,265 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
On Tuesday, US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.
According to the tally posted on April 13, the agency had administered 192,282,781 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 245,364,805 doses.
The agency said 123,917,385 people had received at least one dose while 76,681,252 people had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
A total of 7,770,764 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates Pfizer
Justice Dept. closes officer-involved Capitol shooting probe, no charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 08:40 PM
CIA: 'Significant risk' once US, coalition troops leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:47 PM
Smotrich to Netanyahu, Sa'ar: I promise to support 'any arrangement'
Iran's Khamenei: Nuclear talks to revive deal must not be 'attritional'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:32 PM
US intel. chief: Agencies don't know when, how, COVID-19 outbreak began
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:05 PM
People gather at Sheba to pray for disabled veteran who set self on fire
Natanz: UN nuclear watchdog inspectors visited Iranian nuclear site
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 04:57 PM
Ukraine: Russia may store nuclear weapons in Crimea
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 04:44 PM
McDonald's to train employees to combat harassment, discrimination
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 04:19 PM
Russia: US plans for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 03:41 PM
Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 03:30 PM
France, Britain and Germany: Concerned by Iran's moves to enrich uranium
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 02:41 PM
Gantz: The fallen are a 'hole in the heart of the nation'
Iran's 60% enrichment of uranium retaliation for Israel's attack - report
Coronavirus: 199 confirmed cases today, 0.3% tests positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by