US administers 66.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 02:00
The United States has administered 66,464,947 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 88,669,035 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Feb. 23, the agency had administered 65,032,083 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 82,114,370 doses.
The agency said 45,237,143 people had received 1 or more doses while 20,607,261 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.
A total of 6,724,310 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. 
