The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US agency says employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccination

By REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2021 04:48
US companies can mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Friday.
The EEOC, in a statement posted on its website explaining its updated guidance, said employees can be required to be vaccinated as long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.
In addition, employers may offer incentives to workers to be vaccinated, as long as they are not coercive, it said.
The vast majority of employers have been reluctant to require workers to be vaccinated. A survey by management-side law firm Fisher Phillips earlier this year found that only 9% of the more than 700 employers surveyed said they were considering mandating vaccines.
US to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 03:57 AM
US to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 03:56 AM
London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 03:33 AM
Idaho governor repeals mask ban that political rival signed in absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 02:49 AM
California rail yard gunman faced discipline over racist remarks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 01:59 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone at khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 01:41 AM
Biden's tax hike plans to raise $2.4 trillion after energy, child credits
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 01:35 AM
IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 12:00 AM
IFC and development groups to help fund vaccine production in Africa
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2021 12:00 AM
FAA tells US carriers to use 'extreme caution' flying over Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 11:27 PM
Rouhani, Hezbollah congratulate Syria's Assad on election victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 09:34 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF near Nablus - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 08:42 PM
Two men in serious condition after stabbing in Bnei Brak
Lithuania expels two Belarusian diplomats, says foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 02:38 PM
Biden to sign order to combat anti-Asian American bias
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 01:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by