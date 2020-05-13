The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US airlines tell attendants not to force passengers to wear face masks

By REUTERS  
MAY 13, 2020 00:02
The top three US airlines have told their flight attendants not to force passengers to comply with a new policy requiring face coverings, just encourage them to do so, according to employee policies reviewed by Reuters.
American Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc have told employees that they may deny boarding at the gate to anyone not wearing a face covering, and are providing masks to passengers who do not have them, the three carriers told Reuters.
Inside the plane, enforcement becomes more difficult.
"Once on board and off the gate, the face covering policy becomes more lenient. The flight attendant's role is informational, not enforcement, with respect to the face covering policy," American told its pilots in a message seen by Reuters explaining its policy, which went into effect on Monday.
"Bottom line to the pilots: a passenger on board your aircraft who is being compliant with the exception of wearing a face covering is NOT considered disruptive enough to trigger a Threat Level 1 response," referring to some kind of intentional disruption by a passenger that could cause the captain to divert the flight.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
IDF soldiers injure Palestinian in Ya'bad during riots – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 12:15 AM
CDC: US has total of 1,342,594 coronavirus cases, 80,820 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 12:08 AM
Pompeo urges Taliban, Afghan gov't to arrest hospital, funeral attacker
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 11:14 PM
Levin resigns from his position as tourism minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 10:59 PM
Gantz resigns from the position of Knesset speaker
Israel Coronavirus: 135 fewer patients than the day before, 55 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 08:03 PM
Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 10:06 PM
Steinitz offered Education Ministry - report
Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 07:04 PM
Trump again urges Fed to adopt negative US interest rates
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 05:15 PM
Forum of Culture to Minister Regev: We won’t be able to open without aid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 04:29 PM
Lebanon to go into four-day closure to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:56 PM
UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 38,000, worst in Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 02:46 PM
Attempted stabbing attack at Qalandiya in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 02:30 PM
Suicide bomber kills, wounds scores in Afghanistan at funeral
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 12:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by