Important European players — including France, Britain, and Germany — apparently were not aware of the talks.

"We'll know pretty soon if the efforts [in returning to the deal] have been successful," the source told Le Figaro.

Should the US re-enter the deal, the source explained, few sanctions placed on Iran might be removed, including the ban on selling oil.

Talks of the US returning to the Iran deal have reportedly been underway in New York for about three weeks, between figures from Biden's administration and Iranian actors, according to a source close to the matter speaking to French newspaper Le Figaro, as reported by Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post.