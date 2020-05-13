US Amb. Friedman will not accompany Pompeo due to respiratory symptoms

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will not accompany US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to Israel on Wednesday due to experiencing "mild upper-respiratory symptoms," according to the US Embassy Spokesperson.“Ambassador Friedman is experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative. Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo,” The embassy said.