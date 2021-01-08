US Amb. to Israel David Friedman: Our democracy will emerge stronger

"Our Republic was severely tested this week. But we proved our resilience in the face of unprecedented stress," said Friedman. "Our Constitution worked, as did our laws and our law enforcement. Our democracy will emerge stronger and, once again, with an orderly transition of power."

The US ambassador congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and offered "any assistance that may be requested to aid in transition."

"I know that America's unbreakable bond with Israel will endure - it is a fundamental value of our nation," added Friedman. "I am also grateful to the many Israelis who shared messages of solidarity with the American people and expressed trust in the strength of our democratic institutions. May God bless the United States of America, the State of Israel, and their eternal bond."

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman expressed optimism that the US's democracy will "emerge stronger," in response to the storming of the US Capitol, on Friday.