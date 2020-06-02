The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

US ambassador to Germany Grenell officially steps down

By REUTERS  
JUNE 2, 2020 16:56
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a close political ally of President Donald Trump, has resigned after little more than two years in the job, an embassy spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Ambassador Grenell resigned from his post and the State Department on June 1," said the spokesman.
Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will take over as Charge d'Affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed but the spokesman said any questions on Grenell's successor should be directed to the White House.
In his two years as ambassador, Grenell has not been shy to voice criticism of German policies on NATO and its involvement in the NordStream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
Germany's dpa news agency reported last month that Grenell would step down soon after the U.S. Senate confirmed Representative John Ratcliffe, also a political ally of Trump, as the permanent director of national intelligence (DNI).
In February, Trump had named 53-year old Grenell as acting DNI.
Joint Knesset committee recommends extending national emergency to 2021
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 05:32 PM
Germany announces $140 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:14 PM
UN rights boss: US protests point to long-standing racial inequalities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:57 PM
Coronavirus: 2,035 Israelis infected, two more dead
Baby regains consciousness after falling in a pool
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:39 PM
Nurse at Soroka Medical Center infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:20 PM
COVID cases rising in Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:42 PM
Coronavirus: 10,000 students, teachers in isolation and 31 schools closed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 12:54 PM
Indonesia reports 609 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:36 PM
Student in Sderot infected with coronavirus, 980 people quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 11:21 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally rises to more than 423,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 10:47 AM
Minister calls for colleague in cabinet to be fired
Las Vegas police officer shot in head - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 10:30 AM
Opposition leader endorses Finance Ministry's plan for businesses
Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 08:18 AM
