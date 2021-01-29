The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2021 10:45
United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at a World Economic Forum's summit in Singapore in May, the organisation's president said on Friday.
The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.
"Traditionally, Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China," Borge Brende said in a virtual discussion with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong.
"And maybe at the Singapore meeting, the special annual meeting, could be a place where you could see the new Biden administration and China meet."
Neither China nor the United States have said they will send officials to the meeting, over which there remains uncertainty due to the pandemic still raging across many parts of the world.
Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions lifted
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 11:26 AM
Pakistan gov't appeals acquittal of men convicted of Pearl beheading
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:53 AM
UK national security prevents publication of COVID-19 vaccine supply data
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:36 AM
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest int'l route
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 09:14 AM
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 08:54 AM
Coronavirus: New daily cases continue to top 7,000
US to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of Daniel Pearl's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 12:07 AM
Jen Psaki: Biden administration to 'review' Abraham Accords involvement
Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:37 PM
Israeli vaccine to require two doses, Defense Ministry says
Coronavirus: Conditions of pregnant women with virus worsen in hospital
Palestinian Authority asks Israel to coordinate vaccine shipments - repor
Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 07:04 PM
Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 06:28 PM
317 Israelis who received 2nd dose of COVID vaccine infected with virus
