The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US appeals court rules to keep Texas abortion ban in effect

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 05:54
A US appeals court on Thursday refused a petition by the US Department of Justice to put on hold Texas's restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The US Fifth Court of Appeal said the law could stay in effect pending "expedited" further proceedings in the high profile legal challenge.
The Texas abortion law, which took effect on Sept. 1, makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10,000 if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected. Critics of the law have said this provision enables people to act as anti-abortion bounty hunters.
The Justice Department has argued that the law impedes women from exercising their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy that was recognized in the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.
The department also argued that the law improperly interferes with the operations of the federal government to provide abortion-related services.
Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilizes in Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:27 AM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Solomon Islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:08 AM
Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 05:49 AM
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Iran nuclear program
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 03:54 AM
Molotov Cocktails thrown near Bethlehem
US commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid', White House says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 11:48 PM
Advisor to Defense Committee head suspended over pic with pro-terrorist
IDF must act 'systematically and aggressively' against settler violence
Gov't approves NIS 85 million for firefighting stations in Arab towns
Lebanese PM apologizes after violence in Beirut
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 06:22 PM
New plan to improve treatment centers for eating disorders
Chief Rabbi of German army visits Israeli halakha-tech institute
US will resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before the end of 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 03:50 PM
Shots fired in the air at Jerusalem Light Rail station in Shuafat
Fan who caused massive Tour de France pile-up goes on trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2021 01:21 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by