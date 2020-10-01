US approves sale of jets and Patriot missiles to Switzerland

On Sunday, voters of the neutral nation approved a referendum allowing the government to spend $6.46 billion on new jets as it seeks to replace its aging fleet of 30 F/A-18 Hornets, which will go out of service in 2030.
The Swiss government plans to decide next year among the Eurofighter from Airbus, the Rafale from France's Dassault, Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, or the Lockheed Martin F35-A.
In a move that would ease the way for the export of either of the US jets, the State Department approved the potential sale of 40 F-35A's spare parts, munitions and training for a total estimates cost of $6.58 billion.
The State Department also approved the potential sale of 40 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets, spares munitions and training as well as related equipment for an estimated cost of $7.45 billion.
The notification process alerts the US Congress that a sale to a foreign country has been approved, but it does not indicate that a contract has been signed or negotiations have concluded.
In addition, the State Department approved the potential sale of five Patriot missile systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.2 billion. Raytheon Technologies Corp makes the Patriot system.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale.