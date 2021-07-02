The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US Attorney General imposes moratorium on federal executions

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2021 02:31
US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement.
J&J says its single-shot COVID vaccine shows strong activity against Delt
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 03:26 AM
Bolsonaro says he won't hand over presidency if there is vote fraud
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 01:55 AM
Palestinian sources report IDF airstrikes in Gaza
US adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 12:32 AM
Women make up 60% of White House staff, diversity total at 44%
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:40 PM
One trapped, several hurt in Washington, DC building collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:39 PM
US says China's nuclear buildup 'concerning'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:36 PM
Dozens Israelis attempt to board flight to Russia without permits
Tiberias: Teen detained for attempting to enter LGBTQ Pride with knife
Two men arrested for grave desecration
Israel Border Police officer sentenced to 14 months for domestic abuse
Incendiary balloons launched from Gaza
PM Naftali Bennett meets with German President
Man in northern Israel arrested for identifying with terror organizations
IDF thwarts smuggling NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along Lebanon border
