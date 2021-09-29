The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 06:31
Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. (photo credit: TWITTER/DAVID_MARTINON VIA REUTERS/PHOTO FILE)
Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media.
(photo credit: TWITTER/DAVID_MARTINON VIA REUTERS/PHOTO FILE)
The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied US landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and US green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said.
"They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a US port of entry," Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the department's Customs and Border Protection agency.
Stern spoke to Reuters from aboard a plane his group chartered from Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, that he said had been sitting for 14 hours at Abu Dhabi airport after arriving from Kabul with 117 people, including 59 children.
His group is one of several that emerged from ad hoc networks of US military veterans, current and former US officials and others that formed to bolster last month's US evacuation operation they saw as chaotic and badly organized.
DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Crowds of people show their documents to US troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021REUTERS/STRINGERCrowds of people show their documents to US troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021REUTERS/STRINGER
An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were unfamiliar with the matter, but that the US government typically takes time to verify the manifests of charter planes before clearing them to land in the United States.
US President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders unable to leave Afghanistan in the U.S. evacuation operation last month.
A senior State Department official on Monday said the United States was aware of about 100 American citizens and legal permanent residents ready to leave Afghanistan.
Six Americans, 83 green card holders and six people with US Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the US government during the 20-year war in Afghanistan were aboard the Kam Air flight, Stern said.
He had planned to transfer the passengers to a chartered Ethiopian Airlines plane for an onward flight to the United States that he said the Customs cleared to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Customs then changed the clearance to Dulles International Airport outside Washington before denying the plane landing rights anywhere in the United States, he said.
"I have a big, beautiful, giant, humongous Boeing 787 that I can see parked in front of us," he said. "I have crew. I have food."
Stern said intermediaries in Kabul had obtained permission from the Taliban-run Afghan Civil Aviation Authority for the groups to send a charter flight to retrieve the passengers from Kabul airport. 


Tags afghanistan Kabul usa Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by